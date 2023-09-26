KCK six-year-old killed in drive-by shooting honored on what would be his birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family in Kansas City, Kansas, should be celebrating a little boy’s 7th birthday. Instead, they continue to mourn his loss.

Sir’Antonio Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting in May while he was playing in his yard. Several people are facing charges for this death.

Lakevis Sloan and an unidentified 17-year-old are charged with second-degree murder. Cassandra Sledge is accused of obstructing prosecution. She owns the car that the police were looking for.

There is a growing memorial for Sir’Antonio outside the Brown family’s home on 31st Street. It has Sir’Antonio’s favorite toys, activities he loved to do and a sign that reads “Enough is Enough.” Sir’Antonio’s mother, Shayna Davis, hopes it might convince people to put their guns down before another child is killed.

“I went to work at 4:30 p.m. and I was only at work for an hour when they let me know my son had got shot,” Davis told KCTV.

She now advocates having zero-tolerance gun violence policies so children can feel safe in their own neighborhoods.

“I don’t understand how people can put kids in harm’s way at any place,” Davis said. “In all the 20 years I’ve been living, I never even had someone close to me experience this.”

Sep. 20th would have been Sir’Antonio’s 7th birthday, but his mother did not spend it alone. The football team he played for and many others in the community came together to put on a day of fun activities in her son’s honor.

“[It was] an activity day for kids in honor of Sir,” Davis said. “So that was a good thing and then we released balloons on his actual birthday.”

Sir’Antonio’s cheerful personality has also spread through the community. “I’m really starting to feel the love for sir,” Davis added. “A lot of people have been doing a lot of stuff to honor him. Giving away book bags when school first started in honor of sir. They’ve just been doing a lot of things to honor him so I’m just grateful.”

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help the family, which has so far raised over $10,000.

