Kansas City hospital already seeing RSV, flu cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital have already treated patients for RSV and the flu.

Last week the hospital said it is not testing all of its patients yet, but it already has a handful of positive cases for the viruses.

“We know RSV is starting to come and starting to be in our area as well. As we see cases of RSV and influenza start to rise that is where the children start to get sick and start to need hospitalization as well. So, we are keeping tabs on all of our viral illnesses right now,” Dr. Jennifer Watts, Chief Emergency Management Medical Officer, Children’s Mercy Hospital, said during a forum organized by University of Kansas Health last week.

Watts said the number of cases is beginning to increase because school is back in session and kids are in close contact with each other.

Infants, young children, and older people are at highest risk of becoming seriously ill with RSV.

Children who are born prematurely, or kids with chronic lung or heart disease, as well as those with a weakened immune system, are also at higher risk of developing severe RSV.

Symptoms of RSV usually resemble a cold, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In young children the virus can develop into bronchiolitis and pneumonia and may eventually lead to hospitalization to receive oxygen and IV fluids. The CDC says as many as 3% of children who get RSV will end up in the hospital.

RSV Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration approved two new RSV vaccines for adults age 60 and older. That vaccine is now available in Kansas City.

A vaccine for young children has also been approved, but it’s not available yet, according to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“Not yet, it’s coming. But it hasn’t come out just yet. We’re expecting it this fall for the youngest kids,” Watts said.

The RSV vaccines aren’t a traditional vaccine, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It is an immunization that provides some of the highest risk patients with antibodies to fight the highly-contagious virus.

Talk with Health Care Provider

Both older adults and parents with young children should talk with their health care provider about the RSV vaccine, if they are interested in it.

The CDC says anyone with a history of serious allergic reactions, bleeding disorders, or someone suffering from severe acute illnesses need to know about possible side effects of the vaccine.

Some children may complain of temporary pain, swelling at the injection site, or develop a rash.

Parents should be aware of severe allergic reactions such as hives, swelling of the face and throat, difficulty breathing, or weakness, according to information provided by the CDC.

Your health care provider can provide additional information about the risks associated with the vaccine.

How to Prevent RSV from Spreading

Just like other contagious viruses, everyone should take steps to prevent spreading RSV.

Health experts say it is critical to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer between hand washing.

Try to consciously keep your hands away from your face.

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze with your shirt sleeve or a tissue and wear a mask if you don’t feel well.

Social distance yourself when out in public.

Finally, doctors say to stay home if you are sick.

