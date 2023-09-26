Kansas City breweries win big at Great American Beer Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of Kansas City breweries have reason to lift a cold, frosty one in celebration.

BKS Artisan Ales and City Barrel Brewing Co. were named some of the best beers at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado earlier this month.

The festival showcases more than 100 beer styles from hundreds of breweries every year.

BKS Artisan Ales, a craft brewery in Brookside, won the gold medal in the English Middle or Bitter Category with its 2022 Rockhill & Locust beer.

City Barrel Brewing Co. brought home the bronze medal in the Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale Category for its 2022 RAD AF brew. The brewery is located near E. 18th Street and Holmes Street in the Crossroads District.

Both breweries are open seven days a week. BKS Artisan Ales also offers beers to go.

Two other regional breweries also came home with hardware from the beer festival.

St. Joseph, Missouri’s River Bluff Brewing won the silver medal in the International Dark Lager category for its 2022 Brother-Brother beer.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant in Topeka, Kansas, won gold in two categories. The brewery’s Smoke Follows Beauty took the top spot in the Smoke Beer category. It’s Blind Tiger Bock won gold in the Bock category at the beer festival.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.