Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City breweries win big at Great American Beer Festival

Beer, cheers generic
Beer, cheers generic(WRDW)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of Kansas City breweries have reason to lift a cold, frosty one in celebration.

BKS Artisan Ales and City Barrel Brewing Co. were named some of the best beers at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado earlier this month.

The festival showcases more than 100 beer styles from hundreds of breweries every year.

BKS Artisan Ales, a craft brewery in Brookside, won the gold medal in the English Middle or Bitter Category with its 2022 Rockhill & Locust beer.

ALSO ADD: ‘Travis Swift’: Local businesses cash in on Kansas City’s Chiefs Era

City Barrel Brewing Co. brought home the bronze medal in the Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale Category for its 2022 RAD AF brew. The brewery is located near E. 18th Street and Holmes Street in the Crossroads District.

Both breweries are open seven days a week. BKS Artisan Ales also offers beers to go.

Two other regional breweries also came home with hardware from the beer festival.

St. Joseph, Missouri’s River Bluff Brewing won the silver medal in the International Dark Lager category for its 2022 Brother-Brother beer.

ALSO ADD: Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant in Topeka, Kansas, won gold in two categories. The brewery’s Smoke Follows Beauty took the top spot in the Smoke Beer category. It’s Blind Tiger Bock won gold in the Bock category at the beer festival.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Larry Brownlee Jr. is wanted on charges of second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful...
Three-year-old dies after being shot in Columbia, police ID murder suspect

Latest News

Pedestrian killed on Kansas City highway
Pedestrian killed on Kansas City highway
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen to headline country music concert at Arrowhead Stadium
Variety KC
For kids with sensory needs: Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon
Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon
Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon