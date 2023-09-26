Jackson County leaders ask Missouri Governor not to pardon former Kansas City police detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Legislators take steps to urge Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to not pardon a former Kansas City, Missouri, detective Eric DeValkenaere.

A judge convicted DeValkenaere of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for killing 26-year-old Cameron Lamb during a bench trial in November 2021.

Lamb’s parents attended Monday’s meeting where legislators voted to approve a resolution to send a message to Parson.

“This is a resolution based on the protection of law and that no one is above the law, especially a police officer who took the life of a man, a son, a father. Someone that had a bright future ahead of him. Someone who could be a part of our community now and was taken away from us because of an act that was unlawful,” Jalen Anderson, Jackson County Legislator, said during Monday’s meeting.

Other legislators debated whether the legal issue was something legislators needed to get involved in since the resolution isn’t something they have the power to enforce.

Ultimately, the resolution passed 5-2, with one legislator abstaining from the vote. After the resolution passed, Lamb’s parents spoke about their late son.

“I am the mother, the proud mother of Cameron Lamb. He was my one and only son and I loved him so much. He loved his mother, he loved his family, he loved his son. He had so much to live for,” Laurie Bey, Lamb’s mother, said.

Lamb’s family also say they recognize that there are many police officers dedicated to helping keep Kansas City safe, but believe DeValkenaere is not one of those officers.

ALSO READ: Pedestrian killed on Kansas City highway

“What we are looking for is to hold officers who have violated the principals of the police department, who have violated the law, be held accountable. That is all we are asking for. Got a ton of good officers out there and they do a wonderful job. This guy just happened to overstep the line. We’re just asking and praying that he be held accountable. That’s it,” Aquil Bey, Lamb’s father, said.

During DeValkenaere’s trial a judge found that Lamb was backing his truck into his garage and was unarmed on Dec. 3, 2019, when DeValkenaere shot and killed him.

The judge sentenced DeValkenaere to six-years in prison on March 4, 2022. DeValkenaere is out on bond while appealing the conviction.

The Missouri Court of Appeals heard oral arguments regarding DeValkenaere’s case earlier this month. The court has not said when it will release a decision in the appeal.

ALSO READ: Oak Grove chiropractor charged with sexual assaults against Amish community

DeValkenaere also has the right to apply to the Governor’s Office to appeal the conviction. The resolution passed by the Jackson County Legislature asks Parson to deny that request if it is made.

In the past the governor’s office has said every application goes through a thorough review before any decision is made.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.