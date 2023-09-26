Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Injured family members of Shawnee youth pastor called 911 for help, court docs say

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting fire to his home.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former Shawnee youth pastor admitted stabbing his wife and children because of financial issues, according to newly released court documents.

Matthew Richards is charged with five counts of attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly attacked his wife and five children on Sept. 16.

Police responded to the Richards’ house near Long Avenue and Goode Drive in Shawnee after getting several 911 calls. According to the affidavit, one of the 911 callers reported their father chased them with a knife. Another person called 911 to say she had been stabbed and needed help.

Officers arrived and found three people outside of the burning house suffering from stab wounds. According to court documents one of the children suffered stab injuries to the upper right chest as well as a significant cut across his abdomen that exposed internal organs. A second child suffered multiple stab wounds to his colon, liver, neck and back.

ALSO READ: Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist

One of Richards’ children told officers they were all in bed when his dad started stabbing everyone, according to the court document.

Matthew Richards was still inside the house when officers arrived. He suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at a hospital, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Richards after he was released from the hospital and into their custody.

According to the affidavit, Richards admitted to police, “I stabbed my family.”

Richards went on to explain he came up with the plan to kill his family and set fire to the house because his wife didn’t know about their financial situation, according to the affidavit. He said they were going to be evicted the day of the fire and he hadn’t told anyone in the family.

ALSO READ: Independence police officers will soon wear body cameras

Richards said he also doesn’t remember stabbing his children, according to the documents. He told police he remembers being on top of his wife and struggling over the knife. He also told officers he remembered one of his children yelling and asking him why he had a knife. He also said he thought it would be better if his family died rather than having to deal with the trauma of finding out the truth about their financial situation.

Richards is scheduled to be in court again on Sept. 29.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

Delegates from FIFA and FIFA26 visited Kansas City over the weekend to see facilities and...
FIFA delegation visits Kansas City for site visit and gameday experience
File image
Liberty police warn homeowners about possible scam
Group of lifelong friends take the road for Chiefs away games
Group of lifelong friends take the road for Chiefs away games
School sign and police
Raytown South Middle School investigates tip, finds toy BB gun