Independence Police seek vehicle, identify victim of Saturday homicide

Independence Police submitted this surveillance photo of a vehicle investigators are still...
Independence Police submitted this surveillance photo of a vehicle investigators are still looking for.(Independence Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a Saturday homicide.

Police said 34-year-old Manuel Barrera was shot inside his home in the 11100 block of E. 10th Street. The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 23, around 2 p.m.

IPD said investigators are still looking for a grey-colored, four-door vehicle with a black rear bumper and black front passenger panel.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

