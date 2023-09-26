Independence Police seek vehicle, identify victim of Saturday homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has identified a 34-year-old man as the victim of a Saturday homicide.

Police said 34-year-old Manuel Barrera was shot inside his home in the 11100 block of E. 10th Street. The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 23, around 2 p.m.

IPD said investigators are still looking for a grey-colored, four-door vehicle with a black rear bumper and black front passenger panel.

READ MORE: Independence Police investigates death at a residence

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.