Independence police officers will soon wear body cameras

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A grant will allow Independence police officers to begin wearing body cameras.

The department said the U.S. Department of Justice awarded the department a grant. IPD found out about the award Monday.

The grant money will be used to buy 200 body cameras, according to the Independence Police Department. The department hopes officers will begin wearing the cameras by January 2024.

In addition to the body cameras, the grant will also allow the department to hire three new people. The positions will be dedicated to working and managing video and digital media from the body cameras.

The department will be working on policies and procedures regarding the body cameras and how the cameras will be rolled out to officers in the coming months.

In a post on Facebook the department said the body cameras are part of the police department’s commitment to transparency and building trust in the community.

