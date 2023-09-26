Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence police officers will soon wear body cameras

A generic picture of police body camera. (Source: WECT)
A generic picture of police body camera. (Source: WECT)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A grant will allow Independence police officers to begin wearing body cameras.

The department said the U.S. Department of Justice awarded the department a grant. IPD found out about the award Monday.

The grant money will be used to buy 200 body cameras, according to the Independence Police Department. The department hopes officers will begin wearing the cameras by January 2024.

In addition to the body cameras, the grant will also allow the department to hire three new people. The positions will be dedicated to working and managing video and digital media from the body cameras.

ALSO READ: Jackson County leaders ask MO Gov. not to pardon former KCPD detective

The department will be working on policies and procedures regarding the body cameras and how the cameras will be rolled out to officers in the coming months.

In a post on Facebook the department said the body cameras are part of the police department’s commitment to transparency and building trust in the community.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

Olathe middle school teacher named Kansas Teacher of the Year
Olathe middle school teacher ‘Mr. Buss’ named Kansas Teacher of the Year
Olathe middle school teacher named Kansas Teacher of the Year
Olathe middle school teacher named Kansas Teacher of the Year
For kids with sensory needs: Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon
For kids with sensory needs: Variety KC partners with KC102 for 12 hour Request-A-Thon
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Jackson County leaders ask Missouri Governor not to pardon former Kansas City police detective