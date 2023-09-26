Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Harvest moon hits the skies this week

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.(Jeff Hollett)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fourth and final supermoon of the year will be visible this week, weather permitting.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The harvest moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday night around 9 EDT. NASA said the moon will appear full for three days around this time, from Wednesday night to Saturday morning.

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.

Farmers relied on the moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night before electricity.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden arrives in Michigan to join UAW strike picket line
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over missing curly fries.
Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year