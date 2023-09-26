Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warmer than normal temps expected throughout the week

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We officially kick off the first full week of fall, but summer is still hanging on! Temperatures will likely stay above average throughout the week with an even bigger warmup arriving this weekend. Tonight look for a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Watch out for pockets of dense fog to form in low-lying areas by daybreak Tuesday. By the afternoon, temperatures will quickly climb into the low 80s across the metro. However, the upper-level, low-pressure system still situated to our north will likely bring in cooler air where some spots could stay in the 70s for much of the day.

Northwest flow will dominate our weather keeping temperatures on the cool side through Wednesday, but we could also see a stray shower or thunderstorm develop before sunrise. Overall measurable rainfall will be tough to come by as a ridge of high pressure builds in and turns our winds out of the south. This feature will keep our weather fairly dry as temperatures could be nearly 10 degrees above normal by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

