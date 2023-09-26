Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year

By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s feeling more like summer than early fall out there. Most of us made it to the 80s this afternoon, with some spots near 90 to the southwest. This is going to be the pattern we will have to get used to for at least the next week.

Once we get into Tuesday evening, temperatures will be really pleasant as the sun continues to set. Overnight lows take a dip to the upper 50s into early Wednesday. I am expecting plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. There is a super slim chance for a random shower to pop up, but my confidence is very low. I think most of us stay dry. Once we get into Wednesday afternoon, expect highs near 80 with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures turn a touch warmer starting Thursday with mid-80s back in store. Mid to upper 80s all through the weekend as we stay about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. I do not expect to break any records, however. Rain chances are scarce in this forecast. Once we get into the middle part of next week, temperatures could start to trend back down a bit at least to the lower 80s.

First Warn Forecast for Beyoncé concert
First Warn Forecast for Beyoncé concert(KCTV5)

