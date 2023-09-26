Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIFA delegation visits Kansas City for site visit and gameday experience

Delegates from FIFA and FIFA26 visited Kansas City over the weekend to see facilities and...
Delegates from FIFA and FIFA26 visited Kansas City over the weekend to see facilities and experience a gameday at Arrowhead Stadium.(Chance Parker | KC2026)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a delegation of FIFA representatives visited Kansas City this past weekend for a tour of facilities and to experience the gameday atmosphere in Kansas City.

KC2026, the nonprofit responsible for setting up Kansas City’s host city requirements, completed their site visit with representatives from FIFA and FIFA26, who are on an operational tour that began last week in Miami and concludes in Vancouver in early November.

“This was an incredible opportunity to not only discuss critical topics of importance related to the ongoing planning and operationalization of KC2026, but also reinforces what makes Kansas City special,” said Katherine Holland, the executive director of KC2026.

On Sunday, over 30 FIFA representatives who work in areas ranging from transport and stadium operations to hospitality and pitch management. That delegation was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. KC2026 said attending the game allowed delegates to see the gameday atmosphere in Kansas City and how the venue’s operational services work on a day when a game is to be played at Arrowhead.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

“It was great to be with the various delivery teams in Kansas City to see how their operational plans have been developing, and meet with our key counterparts across a range of functions as we all work together to deliver the biggest FIFA World Cup ever in under three years’ time,” said Claudio Cailá-Müller, the executive director of operations for FIFA World Cup 2026.

In 2026, the World Cup will come to the 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with first-degree murder in 18-year-old stepson’s death
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Dave Jungerman, 85, died on the morning of Sept. 25, 2023.
David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

Latest News

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Injured family members of Shawnee youth pastor called 911 for help, court docs say
File image
Liberty police warn homeowners about possible scam
Group of lifelong friends take the road for Chiefs away games
Group of lifelong friends take the road for Chiefs away games
School sign and police
Raytown South Middle School investigates tip, finds toy BB gun