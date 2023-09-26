Charlie Hustle Launches CommuniTEE Benefitting The nelson

This month’s communiTEE made by Charlie Hustle features a beautiful heart paying homage to the work of Claude Monet. This is timed beautifully as the new Claude Monet installation has recently found its way to the Nelson Atkins Museum. Chase McAnulty, CEO of Charlie Hustle chats with Jillian and Shane about the collaboration and inspiration not support the beloved museum. He also shares about the new RED ERA shirt just released yesterday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.