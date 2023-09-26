Aging & Style
$1 million raised for Ronald McDonald House thanks to Red Wednesday flag donations

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 32nd edition of Red Friday -- which became a Red Wednesday -- resulted in more than $1 million raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, the Chiefs announced Tuesday.

The money raised adds to the more than $6.5 million raised for the RMHC-KC in the past decade.

The Chiefs said that more than $900,000 was raised via flag sales and more than $113,000 was raised during the 50/50 raffle at the Chiefs’ opening night game against the Detroit Lions. Kansas City lost the game, 21-20, on Sept. 7.

“The Chiefs aren’t just Super Bowl champions, they are champions for families at Ronald McDonald House Charities,” CEO of RMHC Kansas City Tami Greenberg said in a release. “We are so thankful to the Chiefs organization for wrapping their arms around this charity, and to our founding mission partner, McDonald’s, for their lasting support. A million ‘thank yous’ to all of Chiefs Kingdom for showing up on Red Wednesday this year and making such a huge impact, one flag at a time.”

READ MORE: First Red Friday (Wednesday) of the season gives back to Ronald McDonald House Charity

Flags sold on Red Wednesday featured a Super Bowl LVII championship design and were sold for a minimum donation of $5. They were also sold online for $10 and available for domestic and international shipping.

“We knew this Red Wednesday celebration had the chance to be special, and the people of Kansas City and members of Chiefs Kingdom truly delivered for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

