Victim of northland homicide remembered as “amazing person”

A community is in mourning following the death of a mother in a Northland home on Friday.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A community is in mourning following the death of a mother in a Northland home on Friday.

29-year-old Ashli Ehrhardt was found dead at her home near Oak Park High School. On Sunday, KCPD told KCTV5 a suspect is in custody.

The suspect was arrested in Valentine, Nebraska – which is a 7.5 hour drive away from the crime scene. People who knew the victim describe Ehrhardt, a mother of two, as a bright light gone too soon.

“An amazing person that is gone way too soon,” said Irene Ecklund, who has known Ashli for the last two years. “An amazing person.”

Friday morning, KCPD went to the Northland to perform a welfare check. When they arrived at the home, they entered and found Ehrhardt dead. There were no signs of gunshot wounds, but police said Ehrhardt had been dead for some time.

“She had the warmest heart and it came out. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside,” said Ehrhardt.

Ashli’s suspected killer was arrested in Valentine, Nebraska – which is near the state’s border with South Dakota. Ehrhardt is described as an inviting person with a loving heart. Those that knew her miss her dearly.

“Everybody here is in mourning right now. I can’t walk anywhere without meeting someone that’s crying on my shoulder because she was that kind of person,” said Ecklund.

Ecklund told KCTV5 that Ashli was a mother of two. Ashli planned to move out o the house she lived in, and into an apartment on October 1.

“She was going to move into an apartment this week,” Ecklund said. “We all surrounded her with items that we didn’t need anymore, and pretty much furnished her apartment with that, but now, it’s over. Just a kind, loving, unbelievable person that we will miss so very, very much.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

