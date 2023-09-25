Variety KC ‘Request-a-thon’ helping children with disabilities be active, social and belong
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Variety KC believes all kids should be active, be social, and belong. They work to remove mobility and communication barriers by providing the necessary equipment and devices and provide inclusive opportunities for all children right here in our community. Watch this to learn more about how you can get involved and show your support. Click here to learn more.
