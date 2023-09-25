Updated COVID-19 vaccines now available in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Updated COVID-19 vaccines are available in Kansas City two weeks after the FDA approved them for anyone age 5 and older.

CVS, Hy-Vee, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart are all allowing people to schedule online appointments for both COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots. Stores are still getting doses of the vaccine, so if your location doesn’t have time available yet, companies say to check another location for an appointment.

CVS Open the CVS app Click on vaccinations Follow prompts Log into CVS.com Create an account, or log in Click on health Click on schedule a CVS Pharmacy Vaccine Follow prompts

Hy-Vee Open the Hy-Vee app Select health at the bottom of the screen Select COVID-19 vaccines Follow prompts Log into Hy-Vee.com Select Health & Pharmacy Select Schedule a Vaccine Follow prompts

Target Open the CVS app to schedule a vaccine Log onto CVS.com follow above directions and find the location within a Target location

Walgreens Open the Walgreens app Select Health Services Select COVID-19 Follow prompts Log onto Walgreens.com Click on Menu Select Immunizations Follow prompts

Walmart Open the Walmart app Select Walmart Health Select Schedule an appointment Follow prompts Log onto Walmart.com Click on Services Select pharmacy Select Immunizations Click schedule now and follow prompts



Independent pharmacies and doctors offices may also have COVID-19 vaccines in stock.

County health departments are stepping in to help vaccinate people who are underinsured or uninsured. Requirements have changed since the government officially declared the end of the pandemic earlier this year. One of the big changes is that COVID-19 vaccines will not be free to everyone like they were before.

Cass County

The Cass County Health Department says it will vaccinate both uninsured and privately insured patients for anyone trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The department is telling those with Medicare and Adult Medicaid to try their doctor’s office or a pharmacy first because it may be cheaper for the patient.

Clay County

The Clay County Health Department is offering updated COVID-19 vaccines to those with insurance. It will offer updated COVID-19 vaccines to the uninsured and underinsured in the coming days through the Vaccines for Children/317 programs. It is still waiting for those vaccine doses to ship.

Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is encouraging anyone with private insurance to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine at the doctor’s office, a pharmacy, or a hospital. No one will be turned away, but the health department says its supply of free vaccinations is based on what the State of Missouri ships. If people with insurance can get a vaccine somewhere else the department says it will have more doses to vaccinate the underserved.

Johnson County, Kan.

Johnson County, Kansas, is also encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy or other health provider. As soon as additional doses of the vaccine are available the health department will offer it more widely.

