Three-year-old dies after being shot in Columbia, police ID murder suspect

Larry Brownlee Jr. is wanted on charges of second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.(Columbia Police)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a three-year-old boy shot on Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries.

Police identified 28-year-old Larry Brownlee Jr. as a suspect, and an arrest warrant has been issued on charges of second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On the afternoon of Sept. 24, officers responded to a shots fired call near Leeway Drive and Blue Ridge Road.

A short time later, law enforcement learned of a car crash in the area of Range Line Street and Blue Ridge Road, with police believing they were related.

According to police, the crash involved the child’s mother and her boyfriend, CBS affiliate KRCG-TV reported.

Columbia police stated that the child was shot in the torso, and the mother and boyfriend tried to drive him to a Columbia Fire Department station.

Officers took the child from the scene of the crash to a hospital.

Police posted to X/Twitter at 12:34 a.m. that the child had passed away.

