Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Report: Former Wildcat signs deal with Warriors

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder watches during a break in...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder watches during a break in the action against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. McGruber is averaging over 6 points a game. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State guard Rodney McGruder is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

McGruder spent the last three seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Charania reported that McGruder will compete for a roster spot during Warriors training camp.

The 32-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., was a three-time All-Big 12 selection during his time at Kansas State. He played for the Wildcats from 2009-13.

McGruder has played seven seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Pistons.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
KCPD’s preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting may have been caused by a...
Family dispute ends in shooting death of one teen, one woman with life-threatening wounds
A Pittsburgh Steelers chartered plane made an emergency landing at KCI on Sept. 25, 2023.
Pittsburgh Steelers make emergency landing at KCI, no injuries reported
Due to impending severe weather, Worlds of Fun will not open for Halloween Haunt tonight.
World’s of Fun Halloween Haunt closes September 23

Latest News

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
DJ Giddens’ four-TD performance earns him Big 12 honors
FILE: Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) catches a pass as Memphis defensive back Greg...
Mizzou, KU ranked in AP poll with K-State just outside Top 25
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, right, talks to Kansas State quarterback Will Howard,...
UCF will be without QB Plumlee when it makes its Big 12 debut on the road vs. Kansas State
FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
K-State’s Tang to be Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bears matchup