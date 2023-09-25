Report: Former Wildcat signs deal with Warriors
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State guard Rodney McGruder is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
McGruder spent the last three seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
Charania reported that McGruder will compete for a roster spot during Warriors training camp.
The 32-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., was a three-time All-Big 12 selection during his time at Kansas State. He played for the Wildcats from 2009-13.
McGruder has played seven seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and the Pistons.
