Ok KC, now lets get in Formation: Everything you need to know for Beyoncé's finale show

Kansas City Beyhive, it is officially one week until Beyoncé takes over Arrowhead Stadium for...
Kansas City Beyhive, it is officially one week until Beyoncé takes over Arrowhead Stadium for the finale of her historic Renaissance World Tour. We’ve got all the details on what you need to know before you go.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Beyhive, it is officially one week until Beyoncé takes over Arrowhead Stadium for the finale of her historic Renaissance World Tour. The tour has already become, both, the highest grossing tour by a female artist and the highest grossing tour by a black artist in history.

We’ve got all the details on what you need to know before you go, except for when the visuals will be released. From parking, permitted items, clear bag policy and even the challenges that the Renaissance World Tour [RWT] has sparked, we’ve got the full run-down on what to know.

Gate/Entry Times & Parking

Parking gates open at 5:30 p.m. The VIP early entry opens at 6:30 p.m. and stadium gates open at 7 p.m. Parking at Arrowhead Stadium is required to be purchased ahead of time. The lowest parking price is listed at $47 and the highest at $200.

RWT Tailgating is allowed. However, tailgating is only for ticketed concert goers only and Arrowhead does reserve the right to confirm tickets prior to entry into the parking lots.

For those being dropped off or using a rideshare service, vehicles must enter through Gate 2 for up and drop off in Lot J.

Bag Policy/Permitted Items

The clear bag policy has been put into effect, including one gallon plastic freezer bag. Clutch bags with a shoulder strap or with a wrist strap are permitted.

Bags such as backpacks, fanny packs, oversized tote bags and more are not approved.

The following is a short list of items permitted for entry.

- Small clutch bags

- Blankets (carried in over the shoulder)

- Portable chargers

- Banners, signs & flags

- Umbrellas, small & compact (cannot open in stadium

- Water bottle (factory sealed, 20oz or less)

Arrowhead does have a list of prohibited items. For those of you who stay ‘Heated’, handheld fans are not on that list.

Concessions

For concessions, Arrowhead advises patrons to visit the amenities guide in the Chiefs Mobile App. The amenities guide can be found under “More” and then “Stadium Information”.

Merch Items

Merchandise items have been consistent in the apparel and accessories; however, the difference comes in the designs of the items.

For fans who may not have the opportunity to attend the concert, official Renaissance World Tour merch is available on amazon.

Concert Challenges

There have been lots of unofficial challenges made popular by fans posting on social media. The two most notable challenges have been inspired by two pop icon songs, “Love On Top” and “Energy”.

When Beyoncé goes into “Love On Top”, towards the end, she cues for the music to drop and for the audience to continue singing, modulating for as long as possible. So far, the Las Vegas, night two show audience has seemingly held the record for best singing according to Queen Bey, herself.

The most popular challenge is ‘The Mute’ challenge when Beyoncé preforms “Energy”. In the song, she sings “look around, everybody on mute” and then takes a eight to ten count pauses, signaling to the audience to mute themselves. Many cities have been vying the win at muting themselves but so far, Atlanta, night one show audience have been the true victors.

With Kansas City being the finale show, there is still a chance to take home both wins.

What to Wear

In mid-August, through her website, Queen Bey asked for one birthday wish: For concert goers to wear their most fabulous silver fashions for Virgo season between Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Although those dates have passed, many fans continue the theme of wearing silver. Whatever you decide to wear, it is important to remember to have a great time and enjoy the finale show.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

FF/EMT Lexi Vaters and FF/EMT Matt Goodman brought home a 3rd place finish in the BLS division.

KCFD place 3rd & 4th in World EMS Competition

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
|
By Melonne McBride
The Emergency Medical Services [EMS] World Expo and Competition was in held in New Orleans this week and KCFD took center stage, finishing in 3rd and 4th place.

MyKC Live

Missouri Department of Conservation confirms 117th sighting of mountain lion in Missouri.

MDC confirms 117th sighting of mountain lion in Missouri

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Melonne McBride
Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed the 117th sighting of a mountain lion in Shannon County. Trail camera images caught the predator feeding on an elk carcass.

MyKC Live

Local talent Todd Lamanske brings a bit of magic to the show this morning! He shares his...

Look What He Has Up His Sleeves!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Local talent Todd Lamanske brings a bit of magic to the show this morning!

MyKC Live

Local talent Todd Lamanske brings a bit of magic to the show this morning! He shares his...

Look What He Has Up His Sleeves!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
Local talent Todd Lamanske brings a bit of magic to the show this morning! He shares his talents with Jillian and Shane and lights up the studio with his shocking tricks! Todd is a local magician who has appeared on national shows and across venues I Kansas City sharing his passion for magic.

Latest News

MyKC Live

There are always fun new movies to watch but this week seems to be slightly slow. Lonita Cook...

Now Playing with Lonita Cook

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
|
By KCTV5 Staff
There are always fun new movies to watch but this week seems to be slightly slow.

Now Playing

There are always fun new movies to watch but this week seems to be slightly slow. Lonita Cook...

Now Playing with Lonita Cook

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
There are always fun new movies to watch but this week seems to be slightly slow. Lonita Cook joins the show today to chat with Shane and Jillian about some of the recent releases. Lonita highlights a few bingeworthy shows and a few that she believes may not be as popular, with Jillian and Shane.

Lifestyle

Bristol Myers Squibbs coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride is bringing together over 100 riders to raise...

Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Bristol Myers Squibbs Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride is bringing together over 100 riders to raise funds for game changing cancer research in support of the V Foundation.

MyKC Live

Bristol Myers Squibbs coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride is bringing together over 100 riders to raise...

Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT
|
Bristol Myers Squibbs coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride is bringing together over 100 riders to raise funds for game changing cancer research in support of the V Foundation. Former Chiefs Player, Michael Dritlein and Dr Roy Jensen Vice Chancellor and Director of the University of Kansas cancer join the show to share about the unique fundraiser and ways it supports cancer research.

MyKC Live

To celebrate national Ice Cream Cone Day Jillian and Shane visited Betty Rae’s and learned the...

Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day with Betty Rae’s!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
|
By KCTV5 Staff
To celebrate national Ice Cream Cone Day Jillian and Shane visited Betty Rae’s and learned the process to the delicious waffle cones that are made in house.

MyKC Live

To celebrate national Ice Cream Cone Day Jillian and Shane visited Betty Rae’s and learned the...

Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day with Betty Rae’s!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
|
To celebrate national Ice Cream Cone Day Jillian and Shane visited Betty Rae’s and learned the process to the delicious waffle cones that are made in house. Today owner of Betty Rae’s Matt Shatto join Shane and Jillian in the My KC LIVE Kitchen to share seasonal ice cream flavors and load up those waffle cones.