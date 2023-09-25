Aging & Style
Oak Grove chiropractor charged with decades of sexual assaults against Amish community members

According to court records, the abuse took place over several decades.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges today against a man accused of decades of sexual assaults against women and children, most of whom are from the Amish community.

The accused assailant is 70-year-old David B. Clark, who was identified in a September 25 press release from the Prosecutor’s office.

Clark worked as a licensed chiropractor at the Health+Plus clinic since the 1980s. The release states that his victims were “mostly from the Amish community,” given that many “lacked sex education and had little interaction with health providers.”

Several of Clark’s victims traveled from their communities to be treated at his Oak Grove clinic over decades. The charges allege that during those appointments, Clark would administer pelvic and breast examinations “under the guise of legitimate medical procedure.”

Clark’s charges include:

  • Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree
  • Statutory Sodomy 2nd Degree
  • Sodomy 2nd Degree
  • Sexual Abuse 1st Degree

The Kansas City division of the FBI investigated the case.

Anyone with more information about the defendant or visits to his clinic should contact the TIPS Hotline, (816) 474-TIPS or (816) 474-8477 or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI or 1 (800) 225-5324 or submit an electronic tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

