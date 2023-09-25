Aging & Style
Mizzou, KU ranked in AP poll with K-State just outside Top 25

FILE: Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) catches a pass as Memphis defensive back Greg...
FILE: Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) catches a pass as Memphis defensive back Greg Rubin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bragging rights are getting tougher to come by at the water cooler.

On Sunday, the latest AP Poll ranked two of the three local football programs. Missouri came in at No. 23 and Kansas was ranked one spot behind at No. 24.

With a 3-1 record and following a last-second loss to Missouri two weeks ago, K-State was the first team on the outside looking in. The Wildcats received 57 votes, seven shy of Fresno State, the final team ranked in the AP Poll.

On Saturday, Missouri improved to 4-0 with a 34-27 win over Memphis in a game played in St. Louis. The Jayhawks improved to 4-0 with a 38-27 win over BYU.

In the Coaches’ Poll, K-State was ranked 25th, with Kansas at 24 and Missouri at 22.

