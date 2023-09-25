Aging & Style
Mahomes becomes fastest passer in history to reach 25,000 yards; Reid climbs all-time wins ladder

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from pressure during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes has become accustomed to breaking NFL records during his time as the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback.

On Sunday, he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 25,000 passing yards. He achieved the feat during his 83rd game as a starter. The previous fastest player to reach 25,000 passing yards was Matthew Stafford. It took him 90 games to reach that milestone.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

Mahomes eclipsed 25,000 yards with a 37-yard completion to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter. Mahomes did not play in the fourth quarter, leaving the 31-point win with the Chiefs leading 41-0 in the third quarter.

The win over the Chicago Bears, which improved Kansas City to 2-1 on the season, moved head coach Andy Reid into fourth all-time in wins by an NFL head coach. Reid surpassed Tom Landry with his 271st career win.

Reid is 53 wins behind George Halas for third place.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

