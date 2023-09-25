Let’s get in Formation: Everything you need to know for Beyoncé's final show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Beyhive, it is officially one week until Beyoncé takes over Arrowhead Stadium for the finale of her historic Renaissance World Tour. The tour has already become both the highest-grossing tour by a female artist and the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist in history.

From parking, permitted items, clear bag policy and even the challenges that the Renaissance World Tour [RWT] has sparked, we’ve got the full run-down on what to know.

Gate/Entry Times & Parking

Parking gates open at 5:30 p.m. The VIP early entry opens at 6:30 p.m. and stadium gates open at 7 p.m. Parking at Arrowhead Stadium is required to be purchased ahead of time. The lowest parking price is listed at $47 and the highest at $200.

RWT Tailgating is allowed. However, tailgating is only for ticketed concertgoers only, and Arrowhead does reserve the right to confirm tickets prior to entry into the parking lots.

For those being dropped off or using a rideshare service, vehicles must enter through Gate 2 for up and drop off in Lot J.

Bag Policy/Permitted Items

The clear bag policy has been put into effect. Clutch bags with a shoulder strap or with a wrist strap are permitted.

Bags such as backpacks, fanny packs, oversized tote bags and more are not approved.

The following is a short list of items permitted for entry.

Small clutch bags

Blankets (carried in over the shoulder)

Portable chargers

Banners, signs & flags

Umbrellas, small & compact (cannot open in stadium

Water bottle (factory sealed, 20oz or less)

Arrowhead does have a list of prohibited items. For those of you who stay ‘Heated’, handheld fans are not on that list.

Concessions

For concessions, Arrowhead advises patrons to visit the amenities guide in the Chiefs Mobile App. The amenities guide can be found under “More” and then “Stadium Information”.

Merch Items

Merchandise items have been consistent in the apparel and accessories; however, the difference comes in the designs of the items.

For fans who may not have the opportunity to attend the concert, official Renaissance World Tour merch is available on Amazon.

Concert Challenges

There have been lots of unofficial challenges made popular by fans posting on social media. The two most notable challenges have been inspired by two pop icon songs, “Love On Top” and “Energy”.

When Beyoncé goes into “Love On Top”, towards the end, she cues for the music to drop and for the audience to continue singing, modulating for as long as possible. So far, the Las Vegas, Night Two show audience has seemingly held the record for best singing according to Queen Bey, herself.

The most popular challenge is ‘The Mute’ challenge, when Beyoncé performs “Energy.” In the song, she sings “look around, everybody on mute” and then takes an 8-to-10-count pause, signaling to the audience to mute themselves. Many cities have been vying for the win at muting themselves. Thus far, the audience for Atlanta Night One has been the victor.

With Kansas City being the final show, there is still a chance to take home both wins.

What to Wear

In mid-August, through her website, Queen Bey asked for one birthday wish: For concertgoers to wear their most fabulous silver fashions for Virgo season between Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Although those dates have passed, many fans continue the theme of wearing silver. Whatever you decide to wear, it is important to remember to have a great time and enjoy the finale show.

