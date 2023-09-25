KCTV5 Cares: Providing healing paw-sibilities

LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs Jessy & Thomas from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School are two of the 130 LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs in the national LCC K-9 Ministry located in 27 states. Lutheran Church Charities’ K-9 Comfort Dogs serve every day in the communities in which they are placed. When invited, they participate in church events, school visits, chapel talks, school and library reading programs, nursing homes, hospitals, and community special events, just to name a few. LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry teams only go where we are invited and we never charge those we serve. We invite you to follow LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs Jessy & Thomas on their Facebook pages: JessyComfortDog and ThomasComfortDog. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

