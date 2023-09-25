Garmin KC Air Show will not return in 2024

NEW CENTURY, Kan. (KCTV) - Thousands of people attended the Garmin KC Air Show last month. Even with the huge interest in the event, organizers said it will not return for 2024.

The show at New Century Air Center included performances by the Blue Angels, US Air Force F-22 Demo Team, and the Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II.

In a post, organizers said they believe it is time to take a break.

Thanks for all of your support and we look forward to bringing more thrilling, and awe-inspiring aviation performances to the Kansas City area in the future!

They say the news is “not goodbye, it’s until next time,” but did not specify when “next time” will be. Organizers say to check back on the event’s Facebook page for details about shows as they are announced in the future.

Air show organizers say there are several other regional air shows scheduled next year. They include air shows in St. Louis, Whiteman Air Force Base, St. Joseph, and Wichita.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.