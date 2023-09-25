First lady Jill Biden will be in Kansas City this week. Here is why she’s visiting.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first lady of the United States has scheduled an afternoon trip to Kansas City.

Jill Biden is set to visit the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to a release from The Office of the First Lady, she will fly into the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport at 2:45 p.m., and then will head to Independence, Missouri.

Her event at the Truman Library will highlight supporting civic literacy and education in the local community, a release stated. She will also tour the museum and meet with area high school students and teachers.

She will also give an address at a fundraising event for the Biden Victory Fund at 5:30 p.m.

