DJ Giddens’ four-TD performance earns him Big 12 honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The one-man show of D.J. Giddens broke K-State school records and earned the Junction City, native Big 12 honors this week.

Giddens rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-31 win over UCF. His performance was the first in K-State history and 22nd in Big 12 history of 200 or more yards and four touchdowns in a game.

The redshirt sophomore also was K-State’s leading receiver, catching eight passes for 86 yards en route to Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. This is the first time that Giddens has won a Big 12 award.

His 292 yards from scrimmage were third-best in KSU history, only trailing 323-yard and 298-yard performances from Darren Sproles in 2003 and 2004.

He was an honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022.

