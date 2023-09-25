David Jungerman, convicted of killing Brookside lawyer, dead at 85

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown man found guilty of first-degree murder for killing an attorney in 2017 in the fatal shooting of an attorney has died.

David Jungerman died Monday morning from undisclosed causes at the age of 85.

Jungerman had not yet been sentenced following a jury’s guilty verdict last year.

Last September, a jury found Jungerman guilty of killing Tom Pickert outside of his family’s home on Oct. 25, 2017. Pickert had just returned from walking his two young sons to school when he was shot. Pickert had helped a man, who was homeless at the time, win a $5.75 million civil judgment against Jungerman.

Dan Ross, Jungerman’s murder trial attorney, told KCTV5 on Monday that his client always insisted he was innocent.

“We thought we had an extraordinarily good appeal and were confident he would have prevailed,” Ross said. “He was never sentenced, and we believe his cause will be dismissed due to his death — by law.”

Jungerman had been ruled not competent to be sentenced and was instead ordered into the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

