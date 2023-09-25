Aging & Style
Chiefs’ Bolton visits Harvesters to pack food boxes

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton stopped at the Harvesters Food Bank Monday morning to help pack food boxes as part of the Chunky Sacks Hunger initiative.

Chunky and Bolton are working with other NFL defensive players across the league, also known as the “Soup Squad,” to donate over two million meals to people in need. Chunky Sacks Hunger will donate one meal to Feeding America for every Chunky Bowl sold during the regular NFL season.

Chunky and Bolton will continue their support of Harvesters Food Bank all season long by donating 1,000 Campbell’s products every time the Kansas City Chiefs make a sack.

“I’m already talking to [Spagnuolo] about it, trying to get a couple more blitzes drawn up,” said Bolton. “It’s huge for us just to have that extra spark with the community on our back and they do a lot for us so, any opportunity we can to give back to them, this is a little part that we can, so we’ll make sure we can do that.”

Chunky is partnering with 10 teams across the NFL to host events in their communities. Along with the Chiefs, the list includes the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

