Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charlie Hustle is getting in on the K-Swift fun.
After music superstar Taylor Swift visited tight end Travis Kelce’s Arrowhead Stadium suite for Sunday’s 41-10 thumping of the Chicago Bears, the local apparel company is affording Chiefs fans the opportunity to play along with the fresh relationship.
On Monday, Charlie Hustle launched a “In My Red Era” collection of clothing. Shirts are $36 and hoodies are $72.
You can buy them online only.
