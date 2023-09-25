Aging & Style
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charlie Hustle is getting in on the K-Swift fun.

After music superstar Taylor Swift visited tight end Travis Kelce’s Arrowhead Stadium suite for Sunday’s 41-10 thumping of the Chicago Bears, the local apparel company is affording Chiefs fans the opportunity to play along with the fresh relationship.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

On Monday, Charlie Hustle launched a “In My Red Era” collection of clothing. Shirts are $36 and hoodies are $72.

You can buy them online only.

