Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville, North Carolina, neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
KCPD’s preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting may have been caused by a...
Family dispute ends in shooting death of one teen, one woman with life-threatening wounds
Due to impending severe weather, Worlds of Fun will not open for Halloween Haunt tonight.
World’s of Fun Halloween Haunt closes September 23
Big Jay the Kansas mascot during an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia...
University of Kansas Jayhawks just won another championship

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Biden Administration providing free COVID tests as cases expected to rise
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring during the first...
Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October