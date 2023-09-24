Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors

Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was reported earlier that Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It looks like Swift threw the ball back in his field--see what we did there--and attended today’s game.

Dating rumors have been swirling around the two since Kelce attended her concert in Kansas City, intending to give her a friendship bracelet along with his phone number.

Earlier this week, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce, seemingly confirmed the two were dating, however, Travis cleared it up.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

With Swift making her appearance today, hopefully Kelce can finally give her that friendship bracelet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Days after 23-year-old Diamond Steen was murdered at the hands of 39-year-old O’Reilly Auto...
Family of man killed by auto parts store worker mourns their loss
At least 20 pharmacies around the Kansas City Metro have been temporarily closed the past...
CVS pharmacists, staff walk out in protest of ‘dangerous environment’ for patients
Police responded to a homicide on the morning of Sept. 22, 2023.
Woman found dead in Northland neighborhood on Forest Avenue
It's a First Warn Weather Day and we're keeping a constant look at the weather and how it's...
FIRST WARN WEATHER DAY: Models showing forecast changes, severe weather remains highly likely

Latest News

The storm system that brought us a cold front Sunday morning is still centered to our north...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cool & quiet Sunday evening, temps back in low 80s by Monday
A crash on I-70 and 23rd Street heavily impacted westbound traffic for a brief period of time.
Accident on I-70 and 23rd Street may impact westbound travel
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temps are above average over next 7 days
KCPD’s preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting may have been caused by a...
Family dispute ends in shooting death of one teen, one woman with life-threatening wounds