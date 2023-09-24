Saturday’s storm takes down trees in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Strong thunderstorms ripped through the Kansas City metro on Saturday – brining storm damage to the Northland.

“It was windy, and it was quick,” said Greg Thompson. “It came down in sheets. The water, we got about 2.5 inches in about 20 minutes.”

In Liberty, some neighborhoods had large trees down after high winds and hail came through just past noon.

“No longer than 20 minutes,” said Dan Hobbs of the most intense part of the storm. “I’d say within a 10–15-minute span, the real rough stuff.”

“The winds picked up. They were blowing everything horizontal,” said Brad Hoover. “[It was] raining so hard you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face.”

Not every home in Liberty had a tree down, but most houses are dealing with leaves and twigs on the ground. However, for some people, Saturday’s storm packed a serious punch.

“The neighbor’s tree, it ended up being hollow, but it’s probably six-foot around and it just fell across the road,” said Hobbs.

“I’m glad it didn’t take the roof off a house or two,” said Hoover. “Nobody was hurt.”

The people who spoke to KCTV5 were not surprised to see a storm this strong this late in September.

“Oh no. We’re in Missouri!” said Thompson.

“This time of year, I dress for all four seasons,” Hobbs said. “This is Missouri.”

Still, people are looking for a reprieve from the severe weather.

“I think the whole year has been a little crazy to be honest with you,” Hoover said.

“I think I’ve had about three roofs in the last 10 years from hail damage, so we’ve been getting a lot of damage the last few years,” Thompson said.

