Independence Police investigates death at a residence

By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a death at a residence near the 11100 block of East 10th Street.

On Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a reported deceased male.

Once arrived, police found the man inside the residence.

A viewer who called KCTV5, stated there were gunshots in the area.

IPD are speaking with individuals to try to determine what led to this death.

