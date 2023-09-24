Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temps are above average over next 7 days

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An isolated shower or two is possible this morning as the front continues to clear the area. A calm and quiet pattern resumes today with temperatures increasing to the upper 70s low 80s. The humidity will continue to decrease throughout today making for a pleasant afternoon to cheer on the Chiefs! Partly cloudy skies will give away to sunny skies later this afternoon into the evening, so don’t forget the sunglasses as you head out the door.

Tuesday afternoon into the overnight there could be a few stray to isolated showers east of the metro, but that is the only chance for showers in the next 7 days as of models this morning. Temperatures stay above average next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

