FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cool & quiet Sunday evening, temps back in low 80s by Monday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The storm system that brought us a cold front Sunday morning is still centered to our north spinning over central Minnesota. It will gradually slip south and east Monday into Tuesday bringing more of a northwest flow to our viewing area and allowing temperatures to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. It is expected to be over Iowa or Illinois by late Tuesday which could push a weak front across parts of Kansas and Missouri and spark a shower or two. Because of the predicted position, it does not look to bring us measurable rainfall as the majority of it will likely develop to our east. After this system pulls farther away a ridge of high pressure will replace it allowing winds to come in from the south and southwest. This will aid in a warming trend that starts late in the week and continues into the weekend. Quiet weather sticks around for most as we round out the last full week of September as temperatures warm above normal each day.

