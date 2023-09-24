Aging & Style
Bears safety Eddie Jackson ruled out for game at Kansas City because of a foot injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks down the line of scrimmage during the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks down the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears ruled out safety Eddie Jackson for Sunday’s game at Kansas City because of a foot injury, leaving them without one of their top players as they try to contain Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Jackson did not travel with the team after not practicing all week. He exited Chicago’s loss at Tampa Bay last Sunday.

An All-Pro in 2018 and two-time Pro Bowl selection, Jackson had four interceptions last year after recording none the previous two seasons. He has picked off 14 passes since Chicago drafted him in 2017.

ALSO READ: Chiefs rule Bolton, James out ahead of Bears matchup

The Bears (0-2) have dropped 12 straight games after opening the season with losses to Green Bay and the Buccaneers. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned Wednesday after an unexplained week away from the team.

Quarterback Justin Fields also suggested he is being overcoached into being robotic, before later softening his comments.

The Bears placed linebacker Khalid Kareem (hip) on injured reserve and elevated defensive back A.J. Thomas and defensive lineman Daniel Hardy from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Bears and Chiefs face off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 3:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Struggling Bears head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

