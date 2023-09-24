Aging & Style
Accident on I-70 and 23rd Street may impact westbound travel

A crash on I-70 and 23rd Street heavily impacted westbound traffic for a brief period of time.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on I-70 and 23rd Street heavily impacted westbound traffic for a brief period of time.

Kansas City Scout Camera footage of the intersection showed that both east and westbound traffic was temporarily stalled until first responders could clear debris from the eastbound lanes. Eastbound traffic has since resumed but remains slightly delayed.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, how many cars were involved or the severity of the crash.

The crash has been cleared but traffic may continue to see slight delays.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

