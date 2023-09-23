World’s of Fun Halloween Haunt closes September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Due to impending severe weather, Worlds of Fun will not open for Halloween Haunt tonight.
At this time, the closure only impacts Saturday night.
The weather we are expecting will not allow us to provide the experience our guests come to expect. We apologize for the inconvenience, but the comfort and safety of our guests is always our top priority.
