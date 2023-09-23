Aging & Style
Woman arrested after driving 2 hours to shoot estranged husband in bed, police say

Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.
Christina Pasqualetto has been arrested for allegedly shooting her estranged husband.(Prescott Police Department)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A woman is in custody after police say she drove over two hours to shoot her estranged husband in his bed.

According to the Prescott Police Department, officers responded to reports of an overnight shooting on Wednesday at an area home.

Authorities said they found an 80-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist inside the residence. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment.

Officers then arrested the man’s wife, 62-year-old Christina Pasqualetto, at the scene.

The 80-year-old man told police that he and his wife had been separated for months and were in the process of getting a divorce.

He said he had changed the locks at his home, but keys and other items had recently gone missing, suspecting his wife had taken them.

Pasqualetto reportedly told investigators she drove from her home in Gilbert to Prescott because she did not want to get divorced. She said she arrived at the house in Prescott around midnight, went inside, and confronted the man in his bed.

Police said the two began arguing, and the man told Pasqualetto he wasn’t changing his mind about the divorce. That’s when she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

According to police, the man was able to get out of his bed and knock Pasqualetto down, causing the gun to fall out of her hand.

After a brief struggle, he escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house where someone called 911.

Pasqualetto was booked into the Yavapai County jail for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. She was also booked on forgery and theft charges after the man told investigators she had stolen checks.

Police said the 62-year-old admitted to stealing the checks.

