Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man hired to renovate home ends up locking owners out and moving in, police say

Wayne Colwell Jr., 52, was indicted earlier this month on counts that include theft and unauthorized use of property. (Source: WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Ohio say a man hired to do renovations at a home had other plans and decided to move into the property he was supposed to fix.

Wayne Colwell Jr., 52, was indicted earlier this month on counts that include theft and unauthorized use of property, according to the Colerain Police Department.

Dennis Harvey told WXIX that he hired Colwell to fix up his home as he planned to sell it, but he ended up not providing any services despite being paid.

According to Harvey, Colwell changed the locks on the home and even denied him from accessing the house, blocking him from checking on the progress of the so-called renovations.

Police said they were contacted regarding the situation and found that Colwell did not provide any of the services requested after having been paid $43,000 and two vehicles.

Harvey said Colwell was recommended to him by his uncle after he had done roofing work last year.

However, investigators said they found that Colwell was conducting business under potentially fraudulent business names.

Officers also discovered that Colwell not only denied the homeowners access to their home, but he took it upon himself to change the locks and move into the house without permission.

Harvey said Colwell was making excuses as to why he and his wife couldn’t inspect the house and when they would show up at the property he wouldn’t let them in.

Colwell was eventually taken into police custody.

Additionally, the 52-year-old is facing a charge of possessing a weapon illegally.

The investigation by the Colerain Township Police Department is ongoing and anyone with further information or believes they may be a victim is urged to call 513-321-COPS.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a homicide on the morning of Sept. 22, 2023.
Woman found dead in Northland neighborhood on Forest Avenue
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has warning for former Chiefs teammates
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder in strangulation of shoplifting suspect
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Some severe storms Friday morning, Saturday night

Latest News

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia close to landfall on the North Carolina coast, weather agency says
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
Rain or shine, the Plaza Art Fair carries on.
2023 Plaza Art Fair stays open in spite of heavy rainfall
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Rain or shine, the Plaza Art Fair carries on.
2023 Plaza Art Fair