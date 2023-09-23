KCPD asking for help locating family of child dropped off at fire station

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a little boy’s parents or family.

Around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, an unidentified child was dropped off at a fire station located at 2039 Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Little is known at this time about the child, why he was left at the station, or who left him there.

Anyone with information about the child’s parents or family is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

