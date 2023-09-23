FIRST WARN WEATHER DAY: Severe weather risks increase across viewing area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn 5 Weather Team has issued the First Warn 5 Weather Day for severe weather risks that have increased across the viewing area. We are now under an enhanced risk for severe storm activity that hovers around the southern end of the metro and expands south. Within this enhanced risk, the threat of damaging wind, hail, and even tornado development has increased. When we issue a First Warn Weather Day, it means that the weather that impacts us is dangerous and/or life-threatening. We’re not here to alarm you, but we must make sure that you’re prepared for the severe storms on the approach.

Timing for the storms is still more likely within the mid-evening, ranging from 7-9 p.m. for the initial line of strong storm cells to develop. However, there are still opportunities for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the mid-afternoon between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The peak of our severe storm opportunity ranges between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. from the latest data from this morning. We will see the storms track from the west just outside of the metro and will continue to track east into Missouri.

Within these thunderstorms, wind in excess of 60 mph is possible along with hail over 2 inches in diameter. Our threat for rotation has shifted slightly towards the moderate risk threat. However, it’s still in the lower levels overall. That being said, we must all prepare for the potential of an isolated tornado within the viewing area. From the data that was provided to us early this morning, the better location for any rotation to occur would be just south of the metro and will stretch down into Oklahoma and Arkansas. However, it is still possible for storms to rotate north of these locations.

Wind will also be picking up throughout the day with gusts expected up to 30 mph by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will also rise ranging within the lower and middle 80s.

By Sunday, a northerly wind will take over and a dryer pattern is expected. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 70s and remain here moving into next week with small chances for wet weather building Tuesday and Wednesday at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.