FIRST WARN WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until 9 p.m. for KC & points to the southeast

Morning thunderstorms overperformed and lingered around into lunch. This did some minor damage I think to the evening storm potential. We still have an opportunity for a few stronger to severe storms to develop through 9 PM, but the coverage for the strongest storms does not look as widespread as originally thought. Again, we can thank the morning storms for stealing some energy out of the atmosphere and keeping us cooler with clouds into the afternoon. Again, a few storms can still develop as the cold front comes in from the west this evening, but the bigger severe weather risk looks to stay mainly just to the south/east of the metro where there is warmer air and better instability. Still, some generic rain and storms is possible for many in the region at some point this evening, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns with any stronger storm that develops. The later we go, the lower the severe risk. Once we get into the overnight, the front clears and lower 60s are on the table. Winds switch out of the northwest, allowing for a pleasant Sunday with upper 70s for highs. Most of us stay dry, but those to the south we cannot completely rule out a random shower. New with the latest forecast, we are raising our temperatures a bit for the upcoming week with many days in the lower 80s ahead.

