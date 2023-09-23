2023 Plaza Art Fair stays open in spite of heavy rainfall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Art fair fanatics beware– today’s trip to the Plaza may have a little more rainfall involved than originally planned.

The Plaza Art Fair draws massive crowds every year– upwards of 250,000 people– but 2023 may see a slight decline due to the weather.

Although the event is designed to go on rain or shine, not many patrons were willing to brave the heaviest of the torrential downpours that hit the Kansas City area mid-Saturday. As soon as the rain let up a bit, however, the festivities resumed.

Whether you make your way down to the Plaza or cozy up at home this weekend, send us your photos of the storms for a chance to be featured on KCTV5.

ALSO READ: First Warn 5 Weather Forecast

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.