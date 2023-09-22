Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Why Jackson County property owners should care about these tax levy hearings

More than 54,000 property owners have filed for appeals to their newly assessed values in...
More than 54,000 property owners have filed for appeals to their newly assessed values in Jackson County.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County leaders are urging property owners to attend upcoming tax levy hearings because those Taxing Jurisdictions are the ones that actually determine how much owners will pay in taxes.

Each hearing is open to the public. The hearings include cities, fire districts, school districts, libraries, water districts and other tax districts. The full schedule of the meetings is available on the Jackson County website.

There are more than 80 taxing jurisdictions in Jackson County.

Jackson County says its collection department uses the levy rates set at the hearings to determine the exact property tax each owner will need to pay.

READ MORE: State required physical inspections for property tax increases

The reminder from the county comes a day after Blue Springs said it became the third city to sue the county over property tax assessments. Independence and Lee’s Summit are also suing the county.

The lawsuits argue increases are higher than what the state allows and alledges assessment notices were mailed late. It also argues the county did not account for new construction.

More than 54,000 appeals have been filed by business and homeowners over the appeals. A class action lawsuit has also been filed and a state audit is underway.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has warning for former Chiefs teammates
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder in strangulation of shoplifting suspect
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
UAW President asks 38 plants across 20 states to strike
UAW President asks 38 plants across 20 states to strike
UAW President asks 38 plants across 20 states to strike
Police responded to a homicide on the morning of Sept. 22, 2023.
Police respond to Northland homicide on Forest Avenue
Jake Ruthrauff
Johnson County man pleads guilty to aggravated indecent liberties