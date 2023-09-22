UAW President asks 38 plants across 20 states to strike

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Thousands more General Motors and Stellantis union workers will join the 13,000 of them on strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced Friday morning on Facebook Live they are calling on 38 plants in 20 states to “Stand Up and Strike” against the big three companies as a deal between them is still not complete. They are no longer targeting Ford plants for additional strikes though as they are making progress on wage, job security, and other issues according to Fain.

“We will be striking 38 locations across 20 states across all nine regions of the UAW.”

He told the more than 50,000 viewers online that all parts distribution facilities for GM and Stellantis should join the fight on the picket lines.

“We’re not going to wait around forever for a fair contract at the big three. The companies know how to make this right.”

The union seeks 36% pay raises over the next four years, end lower pay scales for new employees, and a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay. The car companies said they can’t meet the demands to invest money towards electric vehicles, despite having record profits.

“It’s time to show the companies that we are united and we are fired up and we are ready for a record contract. It’s time to stand up against corporate greed. It’s time to stand up for our communities. UAW family, I’ll see you on the picket line.”

The Wentzville Plant will continue its strike as well impacting what can be done at the GM Fairfax Plant. Workers there were told to cease operations Wednesday noon leaving around 2,000 employees without a job for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.