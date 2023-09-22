Tradition of Slovenfest once again returns to Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Slovenefest is right around the corner, and members of the Holy Family Church have already prepared their famous dish: Slovenian potato salad.

Slovenefest is celebrated around the country, honoring and remembering Slovenian culture.

“It’s a goosebump-type feeling,” Sandy Cannon said. “It’s good to see everybody again and everybody coming home.”

Every year at Slovenefest, members of the church prepare potato salad. Over the years, the dish has grown to 150 pounds.

Cannon said the mixture has been around for over 100 years and comes from Slovenian ancestors.

The ingredients are potatoes, vinegar, water, vinegar, salt and pepper.

“Last year we ran out and didn’t have any left,” Carol McCarty said. “What we do here is something that they don’t get any other time and kind of brings us all back.”

This is the 15th year Holy Family Church has celebrated Slovenefest. The celebration is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 5-10 p.m.

