Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Tradition of Slovenfest once again returns to Kansas City, Kansas

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Slovenefest is right around the corner, and members of the Holy Family Church have already prepared their famous dish: Slovenian potato salad.

Slovenefest is celebrated around the country, honoring and remembering Slovenian culture.

“It’s a goosebump-type feeling,” Sandy Cannon said. “It’s good to see everybody again and everybody coming home.”

Every year at Slovenefest, members of the church prepare potato salad. Over the years, the dish has grown to 150 pounds.

ALSO READ: Over 250,000 expected at 92nd Annual Plaza Art Fair

Cannon said the mixture has been around for over 100 years and comes from Slovenian ancestors.

The ingredients are potatoes, vinegar, water, vinegar, salt and pepper.

“Last year we ran out and didn’t have any left,” Carol McCarty said. “What we do here is something that they don’t get any other time and kind of brings us all back.”

This is the 15th year Holy Family Church has celebrated Slovenefest. The celebration is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 5-10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has warning for former Chiefs teammates
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder in strangulation of shoplifting suspect
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday’s calm before the storm as severe weather activity threatens in the next 24 hours

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent...
Member of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV team officially retires from NFL
Member of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV team officially retires from NFL
Slovenfest 2023 kicks off in Kansas City, Kansas
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Olathe North High School football
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Olathe North High School football