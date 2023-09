Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Conner Sisemore pays homage to his Midwest roots

In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Conner Sizemore from Belton, Missouri. He was just named one of 15 finalists in the ninth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

