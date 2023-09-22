Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police credit Louisville Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near stadium

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.
The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Metro police thanked Cardinals football players on social media on Thursday for coming “to the rescue” in helping right a flipped vehicle in an accident this week near their L&N Stadium home field.

A video posted by LMPD’s verified account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a vehicle traveling through the intersection of Central and Floyd avenues by the stadium’s southeast corner on Monday afternoon. The video blurs the crash but shows at least five Cardinals players and another motorist flipping the wrecked vehicle from the driver’s side back onto its wheels before first responders arrived.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident but will be OK, the LMPD video stated. It did not identify the Louisville players who helped in the rescue, although football spokesperson Rocco Gasparro said junior wide receiver Jadon Thompson, a Cincinnati transfer, was one of them.

The LMPD video began with a picture of the throwback Cardinals football logo and ended with a graphic that said, “TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK.” Louisville Football tweeted the video and posted, “Proud of our guys & thankful everyone is okay!”

The Cardinals (3-0) host Boston College (1-2) in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘100% true:’ Jason Kelce confirms brother Travis and Taylor Swift dating rumors
Gabrielle Lawron is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A Kansas City mom was shot in the chest by car thieves. Now, she is suing Hyundai.
We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up,...
Popular Kansas City barbecue spot missing from ‘Best BBQ’ list
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals announce they will not have stadium site selected by end of September
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game

Latest News

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
Motorist uses truck during chase to help police catch robbery suspect
A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
Good Samaritan helps end lengthy LAPD chase
FILE - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen, April 5, 2009, in...
Medicaid coverage restored to about a half-million people after computer errors in many states
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast with landfall expected in North Carolina on Friday